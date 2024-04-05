J. Cole Disses Kendrick Lamar On ‘7 Minute Drill’ Song

J. Cole gets first dibs over Drake in responding to Kendrick Lamar’s diss verse on “Like That” off Future and Metro Boomin’s joint album, We Don’t Trust You.

The North Carolina native delivers his new album, Might Delete Later, released on Friday (April 5). The project features twelve tracks with guest appearances from Gucci Mane, Young Dro, Cam’ron, Central Cee, Ab-Soul, and Daylyt. Still, the most talked about single on the album is the last track, “7 Minute Drill,” because that is the Kendrick Lamar response we’ve all been waiting for.

Despite the song’s title, it’s only three and a half minutes long, but it packed some punches weaved into two hard-hitting verses joined together by a catchy hook delivered smoothly over a trippy beat.

“I came up in the ‘Ville, so I’m good when it’s tension/ He still doin’ shows, but fell off like the Simpsons/ Your first sh*t was classic, your last sh*t was tragic,” Cole raps while referencing Kendrick Lamar’s debut album Section.80, released in 2011. Cole continues, “Your second sh*t put ni***s to sleep, but they gassed it/ Your third sh*t was massive and that was your prime/ I was trailin’ right behind and I just now hit mine.”

After the success of his debut LP, Kendrick Lamar released Good Kid, M.A.A.D City in 2012, and To Pimp a Butterfly in 2015. J. Cole is now saying that his third album was his prime and that he has fallen off ever since.

The Dreamville rapper also suggests that Kendrick Lamar is only now coming at him solely because he is at the top of his game, outshining everyone else. “I was trailin’ right behind and I just now hit mine/ Now I’m front of the line with a comfortable lead/ How ironic, soon as I got it, now he want somethin’ with me/ Well, he caught me at the perfect time, jump up and see/ Boy, I got here off of bars, not no controversy,” Cole raps, alluding that he built his career off his rapping and never had to rely on controversy to sell music.

J. Cole also took shots at the Grammys, saying that they never did anything for him anyway. Cole is hot off a joint tour with Drake, which concluded in New York with a sold-out crowd. Surprisingly, the Toronto rapper is not featured on the album as fans are eager to hear his response to Kendrick Lamar’s fiery verse.

In the meantime, Future and Metro Boomin announced part two of their joint album titled We Still Don’t Trust You, due on April 12.