Drake Reacts To Future & Metro Boomin New Album ‘We Still Don’t Trust You’

It’s been hardly two weeks since Future and Metro Boomin released their new album, We Don’t Trust You. They already have another album coming out this month, and Drake issued a reaction.

The Atlanta rapper and the producer are joining forces again for the part two of their new album. The project is titled, We Still Don’t Trust You, a continuation of their theme from the first album, and is set for release on April 12. It appears the album will be a trilogy, but some fans are wondering why the second part of the project is coming so soon after the release of the first.

“This is not a deluxe, this is completely separate body of work,” Metro Boomin wrote on X/Twitter on Thursday (April 4). He added in another tweet, “We Still Don’t Trust You,” while sharing a clip of Kobe Bryant. The producer also shared a trailer for the album showing himself and Future in a dark room wearing all white. “Job’s not finished 4/12/24,” he wrote while tagging the rapper.

In the meantime, Drake has seemingly issued a reaction to Metro Boomin and Future’s new album announcement. The Toronto rapper shared several photos of himself leaving a restaurant dressed in all black. He left a cryptic caption saying, “He’s a guy.” Drizzy has been taking subliminal shots at his opps over the past two weeks since the Future and Metro album dropped.

One standout track on the album is “Like That,” featuring a verse from Kendrick Lamar going directly after Drake and J. Cole, who formed part of the so-called “Big 3” in rap, a term used to refer to the three most influential and successful rappers in the industry currently, Drake, J. Cole, and Kendrick Lamar.

At his final show on his “It’s All A Blur: Big As The What?” with J. Cole, Drake took shots at a prop of Travis Scott, seemingly confirming that the two have also had a falling out. Last week, a video surfaced of Scott on stage trying to convince Metro to play the Kendrick Lamar song, and it seems Drizzy took that personally.

Will we have another Drake diss song on the new album? Stay tuned to Urban Islandz for more to come.