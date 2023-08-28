Alkaline Roll Out Like A “Boss” On Dirt Bikes In New Video

Alkaline rounds up his crew and heads to the hills on dirt bikes and ATVs in his new video “Boss.”

The Vendetta boss released the track in March of this year, and now he debut a visual for the Autobomb Records and Sart Out Records-produced single. The Diggz-directed cut kicks off with Alkaline sailing on the Caribbean Sea, showcasing the breathtaking shores of Jamaica. The clip then transitions into a scene with the artist riding an ATV with his crew on dirt bikes behind him.

“Badness nuh rate dem weh dem get it from/A fool nuh know di time dem get cramp/Dem only good fi fire blank/Pretending, must want fi meet dem ending/Dem cyaa see me deh pon a higher rank,” Alka deejays.

Alkaline is currently working on his new album, due sometime later this year. In the meantime, the dancehall star is getting ready for his New Rules New York festival on September 3rd. Among the acts set to perform at the event include Charly Black, Skinny Fabolous, and Skimask. The promoters also hinted that Aidonia and Mavado could be joining the lineup.

The “Pretty Girls Team” deejay was recently in Jamaica for his late father’s funeral service. His dad, Earl Bartley, passed away last month following a brief illness, family sources told Urban Islandz.

Alkaline also raised some eyebrows recently when he seemingly took a jab at Masicka during his recent performance on Aidonia’s Frsh Drop Tour in Baltimore, Maryland. “If yuh nuh rate me, war me!” Alka said on stage, which dancehall fans interpreted as a response to Masicka’s old interview where he stated he doesn’t rate Alkaline