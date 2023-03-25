Comedian Majah Hype Released From Jail

Comedian Majah Hype has been released from a Cobb County, Georgia, jail.

Urban Islandz reported last month that the famed comedian, whose real name is Nigel Theron Joseph, was arrested on February 19 by the Cobb County Sheriff. Majah Hype was booked on charges of making terroristic threats and acts and simple battery. The terroristic threat charge is considered a felony in Georgia.

Majah, who was held without bond, was released on time served, according to documents obtained by Urban Islandz. After being in jail for 33 days, he was released on March 24. The comedian also shared a photo of himself outside the jail celebrating his freedom. Last night he also went on Instagram Live, where he received a lot of support from his fans. However, Hype did not address his arrest.

Majah Hype previously got into legal trouble in 2021 when he was arrested over an alleged incident with his ex-girlfriend Latisha Kirby Farrell. In January 2021, he was booked on charges of simple battery, making terroristic threats, and kidnapping. The difference between that arrest and this most recent one was that he was granted bond in the amount of $15,000.

The reason behind his arrest last month remains unknown.

In the meantime, Majah Hype has been getting a lot of support from his fans who shared comments on the heels of his arrest.

“Di amount of bad days weh yu mek mi buss out some loud laugh.. uncountable,” dancehall legend Spragga Benz wrote. One fan added, “You are and continue to be a great dad! We have so many fun memories just from you using your creativity to entertain us!! You’re supportive in every way and always let us know when we’re in the wrong. Thanks for all you do.”

“You have provided COUNTLESS hours of entertainment in so many different ways and served as a leader in the Westindian community as a whole,” another fan wrote. “Particularly the way you rose to the occasion as soon as the pandemic hit…there is no measure of how many lives you impacted at a ridiculously difficult time for the world. There are too many ways to list in this comment, but clearly, we are overly proud of you and how you represent our people.”