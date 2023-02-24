Comedian Majah Hype Arrested In Georgia On Felony Charge

Comedian Majah Hype was arrested in Georgia on felony and simple battery charges.

Urban Islandz obtained arrest records showing that the famed comedian was booked by the Cobb County Sheriff on February 19, 2023. Majah Hype, whose real name is Nigel Theron Joseph, was processed on the same day a warrant was issued for his arrest. The Sheriff’s department says he was charged with making terroristic threats and acts, a felony charge, and also simple battery, a misdemeanor.

The comedian is being held without bond. Despite his recent arrest, his social media accounts remain active and are likely being run by an assistant. There were no further details surrounding his arrest given by law enforcement. However, sources told Urban Islandz on Thursday that he is expected to apply for bond pending the outcome of the case.

This is not the comedian’s first arrest in Georgia. Majah Hype was previously arrested in January 2021 following an incident involving his ex-girlfriend, Latisha Kirby Farrell. At the time, he was charged with kidnapping, making terroristic threats, and simple battery. He later bonded out of jail on a $15,000 bond. Still, the comedian also spent some time behind bars at the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center outside Atlanta for the same incident.

It’s unclear if this latest arrest is related to that case, but his ex-girlfriend did apply for a restraining order against him.

Majah Hype is best known for his comedy skits on social media, often centered around him being a Jamaican national. However, it remains unclear if he is Jamaican by birth or nationality. On Thursday, his Instagram account shared one of those skits showing him on a construction side. Some fans speculate that he is using the news of his arrest as PR for his skits.

Hype also regularly hosts events and has his own BET Digital series in rotation.