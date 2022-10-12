Drake Celebrates His Twin Adonis 5th Birthday With Spider-Man Themed Party

Drake’s son Adonis Graham is growing quite quickly and seems to be patterning himself after his famous father.

Late on Tuesday night, Drake shared photos from Adonis’ birthday party, which included shooting hoops like his father and playing other games with friends, and even getting Spider-Man to give him an autograph. The Grammy-winning artist shares Adonis with French artist Sophie Brussaux who was seen loved up with their son.

“Happy 5th to my twin,” Drake captioned a series of photos of Adonis, who appeared very happy in the shots.

Adonis was seen sporting similar cornrow braids to his father while playing a race car video game. There is also a photo of him taking a clean shot, complete with tipping on his toes and flicking his wrists while sending a basketball toward a hoop. In another photo, an involved Drake, who holds a video camera, is seen talking to his little one, while another shot shows a Spiderman figure writing something for Adonis.

The child’s mother, Sophie Brussaux, also appeared in one of Drake’s photos, where she is seen hugging their little one and smiling.

On Instagram, she also shared a sweet message for her son’s big milestone.

“Joyeux anniversaire mon amoureux…5 ans déjà. I’m so proud of the beautiful human you are growing up to be,” she wrote,

Brussaux also shared commendations for the father of her son. “We’ve done a great job @champagnepapi,” she wrote. She also shared photos of her “Super Adonis” superhero-themed party that included lots of kids.

Not much has been shared about Drake and Sophie’s relationship except that they have a good co-parenting relationship. The rapper reportedly had wanted paternity confirmation that he was the father of Sophie’s child after she announced her pregnancy. Nevertheless, Drake rapped about doing what’s best for his son last year when he referred to himself as “co-parent of the year” on his ‘Certified Lover Boy’ album.

The announcement that he had a son came as a shock as Drake only began to share his son with the public in 2020, almost three years after he was born. The baby’s presence was also ousted by rapper Pusha T who was beefing with Drake and accused him of hiding him in 2018.

However, Drake cleared up the negative impressions caused by Pusha’s statement noting in lyrics that “the kid is mine,” and “I wasn’t hidin’ my kid from the world / I was hidin’ the world from my kid.”