Cardi B & Offset Welcomes Second Child Together, A Healthy Baby Boy

Cardi B and Offset are celebrating parenthood once again with another child to their growing family.

The rappers welcomed their second child together – a baby boy on Sunday, September 4, 2021. Cardi shared the announcement with a cute picture of herself holding her son, who is draped in a blue blanket, while Offset leans in towards Cardi B as they both stare at the baby.

Cardi B captioned the photo “9/4/21,” which was shared to her official Instagram with a blue heart emoji while sitting on a hospital bed and gazing at their newborn.

“We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son,” the couple told Journalists in a statement released on Monday.

“He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings.”

Cardi B kept her pregnancy a secret for the most part until a big reveal during her June BET Awards performance with Offset and the Migos group when she appeared on stage in a sheer bodysuit with her pregnant belly showing.

Cardi and Offset have been married for three years and have a three-year-old daughter Kulture. After disclosing her pregnancy with a family photoshoot, Cardi wrote that Kulture and her new baby would be close.

“I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they’re 3 years apart…just like me and (sister) Henny. But one thing for sure is they’ll have each other’s back like no one else ever will,” she tweeted in June.

Meanwhile, Cardi and Offset have been on the mend when it comes to their marriage. The couple got married secretly in 2018 but appeared to have marital issues in the following years, with Cardi accusing Offset of cheating on her.

Last year September, Cardi B filed for divorce in Fulton County, Georgia, from Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus. The two later reconciled, shelving the divorce petition.