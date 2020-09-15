Cardi B Files For Divorce From Offset Asks For Full Custody Of Daughter Kulture

Cardi B has filed for divorce from Offset in Atlanta and is requesting full custody of their daughter culture.

Turns out that 2020 has claimed another victim — Cardi B and Offset’s marriage. Fans of the hip hop couple are having to scoop their jaws up off the floor following the announcement that Cardi has filed for divorce from the Migos member. Hollywood Unlocked broke the story, sharing documentation that was submitted to the Fulton County Superior Court in which Belcalis Almánzar requested for return to her single status and officially separate from her husband of three years.

Cardi B and Offset have never had the smoothest relationship, as those who have followed their romance will recall. Five months after the birth of their daughter, Kulture, the “WAP” rapper announced on Instagram that the couple had split in light of rumours of infidelity on Offset’s part.

Cardi said at the time that she and the Father of 4 rapper had grown out of love, but that she would always have a lot of affection for him as he is the father of her child. A lot of begging and flowers later, the Grammy winner decided to take back her husband and give their marriage another shot, but it looks like this time her decision to end things is final considering the courts have already been informed.

The split didn’t surprise everyone, however, as some picked up that Offset had not appeared on Cardi’s social media for quite some time, and failed to mention her spouse even once during all the press she has done with “WAP” becoming the massive hit that it has. She is also no longer following Offset on IG which is a tell-tale sign.

This would be the second time that Cardi B is moving forward with divorce from Offset and perhaps she won’t change her mind this time. The last time, she was convinced by the Migos rapper and his friends to take him back, including a public plea from 21 Savage. Not only is Cardi requesting full physical and legal custody of Kulture, but also wants him to pay child support. There are no word yet on if she wants spousal support, but she does want an equitable split in their assets, which means that there is no prenup agreement, according to TMZ.

Are you shocked by the news, or did you see it coming?