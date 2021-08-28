Skillibeng Says “Crocodile Teeth” Album Is Done

Skillibeng announces that his highly anticipated debut album is done.

The E-Syde leader announced on IG this weekend that he wrapped production of his first body of work following an impressive year in dancehall. The project has been in the works for several months now following the success of his single of the same name, “Crocodile Teeth.”

Johnny Wonder, who produced the smash hit single, is also the executive producer of the album. He shared a photo of himself with Skillibeng celebrating the completion of the project with producers Rat Trap Music, Neutron Obliv, and Dippa Mafia.

“This is what a finished album looks like,” Wonder wrote while adding in another post, “Loading.”

Earlier this month, Johnny Wonder offload on Shenseea for not crediting Skillibeng after her well-received freestyle over the hugely popular “Crocodile Teeth” beat on Funkmaster Flex show on Hot 97. Despite getting some criticisms from some fans for going off on Shenseea, Wonder stands firm by his words, saying that the fast-rising female dancehall artist is an opportunist.

“Crocodile Teeth” remains Skillibeng’s most successful single of his career thus far. The video has over 26 million views on YouTube, and the official remix with Nicki Minaj has over 5 million views. Tory Lanez also did his own version of the song, and other artists like Bobby Shmurda have previewed their own version but have not released an official single.

The number of artists showing a vested interest in either remixing the track or collaborate with Skillibeng has grown exponentially since he released the track. Earlier this year, we saw him collaborate with Rich The Kid and Jay Critch on “Real Boss” after the two rappers fly down to Jamaica.

In August 2019, Skillibeng released his Prodigy EP, which he followed up in December last year with The Prodigy. In May of their year, he dropped the third installment in the mixtape series, The Prodigy: Ladies Only Edition. All three projects were well received by fans.

Now it’s time for the debut album, Crocodile Teeth.