Tory Lanez Previews Fire Remix Of Skillibeng’s “Crocodile Teeth” – Listen

Tory Lanez has proven time and time again that he is the king of remixes, and he continues his reign with another fire dancehall collaboration through Skillibeng’s cross-over hit “Crocodile Teeth.”

The Canadian rapper/singer shared a video of himself jamming to the new, unreleased joint to his Instagram page, and fans have already been calling for the official release.

“@skillibeng #CrocodileTeeth …… should I drop this or leave this in the stash ???? … I think it’s fire tho … word to @ovoroxx cornrows,” the Toronto spitter declared in the caption.

Throughout the remix, Tory Lanez name-dropped dancehall veteran Beenie Man among others. His actions led to a forward from the dancehall king himself, who commented fire emojis on the Instagram post.

Fans in Tory’s comments were hype about the remix and encouraged him to drop it. One IG user commented, “This bad yf, drop it me killa.” Another said, “yesss, love how u loving our Caribbean vibes.”

While Tory Lanez’s parents hail from Barbados and Curaçao, he has an affinity for Jamaica. He has visited the island several times and has worked with local acts such as Buju Banton on the remix for “Trust,” Popcaan on Willie X.O’s “Comfort You,” Keznamdi through “City Lock,” and Kranium through their smash hit “We Can.” Tory’s hit “Luv” was also fashioned off Tanto Metro and Devonte’s 90s release “Everyone Falls In Love.” Aside from his dancehall refixes, Tory has also fashioned an entire mixtape catalog off reworking popular hip-hop tracks.

Skillibeng’s “Crocodile Teeth” has also earned him a major cosign from another Canadian native and one of the most decorated entertainers of the modern era, Drake. The 6God shared an image of himself listening to the track to his Instagram Story.

“Crocodile Teeth” was released in September 2020 and has been receiving heavy rotation in Jamaica and around the world. The official music video for the song has garnered more than 18 million views on YouTube.