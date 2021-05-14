Nicki Minaj Drops “Crocodile Teeth” Remix With Skillibeng On ‘Beam Me Up Scotty’

Nicki Minaj released her mixtape “Beam Me Up Scotty” on all streaming services, with three new songs. Among them, to the surprise of many Jamaican Skillibeng fans, is a remix of “Crocodile Teeth.”

Nicki Minaj confirmed the remix on Thursday night (May 13), just a few hours before the song’s release. Needless to say, the confirmation has put many to shame who recently dragged the artiste for announcing the remix that they believed to be fake.

Fans and followers felt deceived after Skillibeng posted and soon after deleted a “Crocodile Teeth” artwork with the Trinidadian rapper’s name emblazoned with his. This resulted in the “Brik Pan Brik” deejay being mercilessly dragged on Twitter for using Minaj’s name for hype. As it turns out, Skilli’s announcement was not false, and Twitter is now calling on the public to apologize.

“NICKI JUST ANNOUNCED SHE DID THE REMIX ON CROCODILE TEETH!!! APOLOGISE TO SKILLI BBC BENGGGGGG YUHS,” one person urged. Another commented, “On behalf of the Jamaican family & the barbz, Skillibeng, they would like to apologize for any inconvenience they may have caused you.” Meanwhile, another warned, “After today ya’ll better stop sleeping on Skillibeng & that’s on Mary haddda lil lamb!”

Of course, the remix is nothing less than impressive, having racked up over 372 thousand views in 9 hours that propelled it to trend at #6 on YouTube. Nicki Minaj opens the song with a hot intro displaying her inner Caribbean, with her Trinidadian accent thick in some parts of the song.

“Might teck a gyal man, I know the opps out / Dem bright, f**k I look like in your eyesight? / Gyal I try it, but it not quite right/ They wan’ fight cah tru dem wah hype,” she raps.

Skillibeng follows with the chorus and other verses. Fans have commented that the remix is, in fact, “a beautiful combination of voice and sound.”

The original “Crocodile Teeth” was released in October 2020 and is Skillibeng’s biggest song to date. The song has gained a lot of traction since its release from both local and international audiences and celebrities.

Notably, Minaj is no newcomer to Dancehall collaborations. The rapper had previously collaborated with dancehall acts, including Beenie Man, Mavado, Gyptian, among others.