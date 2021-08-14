Bobby Shmurda Confirms Roc Nation Management Deal

Bobby Shmurda is making big moves and has inked a new management deal with Roc Nation as he gets back in the music industry to work on his debut album.

The New York rapper, whose real name is Ackquille Jean Pollard, was released from jail in February after serving six of his seven-year sentence for conspiracy and weapons possession. While he is free, Bobby Shmurda is still under community supervision in Kings County until he completes his sentence on February 23, 2026.

That’s not stopping the rapper, however, as he has been making serious efforts to get back in the game. The announcement of his label deal also accompanied information about his upcoming collaborations, according to The New York Times.

The rapper is working on music with a number of the best and hottest artists currently, among them Swae Lee, DaBaby, and Migos, among others.

He shared his excitement online, noting the challenges his career faced.

“We’re going to be dancing 24/7,” Shmurda said. “When I dance, it’s to show you that I came through the struggle, but I overcame it and we’re still overcoming it.”

There were speculations about Roc Nation having signed Shmurda in June after he shared several videos of himself posing at the company’s office.

Bobby Shmurda has also attended several other events, including one 4th of July event attended by Jay-Z.

Meanwhile, the New York Times says that the “freshened-up record deal,” gives the rapper the same management team that worked with Meek Mill after his release from prison.

Shmurda is set to also document his life through film or documentary and other deals Roc Nation will handle. The rapper’s work ethic and interest in his work are admirable, one senior executive at Roc Nation noted.

“He’ll ask questions and not just ask but actually comprehend,” Mike Brinkley, a senior vice president of artist management at Roc Nation, said. “Meeting him for the first time, you can’t even fathom what he went through because he doesn’t wear it. He’s like, ‘I’m here to work, what do you need me to do?’”

Since his release, he hasn’t put out music, but he’s set to perform at Summer Jam in New York and Made in America Festival in Philadelphia in the fall.

Meanwhile, the rapper has been added to Roc Nation’s artist lineup on its website. A write-up of the artist says, “He’s a multiplatinum hip-hop artist that hails from Brooklyn, New York who recently expanded his global reach with his collaborations with Latin heavyweights J. Balvin, Daddy Yankee, and Eladio Carrion on “TATA.”

The rapper first shot to fame in 2014 following the release of his Billboard hit single “Hot N*gga,” which peaked at No. 6 on the Hot 100 chart and gained him fame after the song went viral with his “Shmoney Dance”.