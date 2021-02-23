Bobby Shmurda Released From Prison Hops On Private Jet With Quavo & FaceTime His Mom

Bobby Shmurda is a free man, and he’s celebrating with his family and friends after spending six long years in prison.

Migos rapper Quavo was there to pick him up in a private jet to take him home in style. In a video call with his mom and himself, the rapper can be seen smiling and laughing loudly as he blows her kisses over the phone. A clearly jubilant mother is heard, “what’ up baby boy, I miss you stinky, yo I cannot wait to kiss you up,” she says.

Bobby Shmurda, who was up for early parole in December but was denied, has been granted a conditional release on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, as he re-emerges in society. This means his release comes 10 months earlier than the original sentence. Rapper and friend Quavo picked him up, and the two are later seen coming off of a private jet as Shmurda is seen in an all-black outfit and wearing a black mask as he greets persons waiting for the landing of the jet.

According to reports, the rapper will be under parole for the next 5 years until Feb. 23, 2026. This means if he breaks the conditions of parole, he is liable for imprisonment. Authorities say the rapper was granted conditional release by the Time Allowance Committee of the Clinton Correctional Facility for good behaviour and participation in prison programs to show his ability for rehabilitation.

Bobby Shmurda was sentenced to jail after negotiating a plea deal in 2016 after he was charged with conspiracy to possess weapons and possession of a weapon. He has received credit that amounts to 2 years of served time before the sentence.

The rapper’s prison time is not without its reported hardships as he has gotten into trouble for 11 violations while in prison, including having a shank, drug possession, and fighting other inmates. He’s believed to have changed his behaviors and stayed out of trouble in order to be granted conditional release.

Meanwhile, photos of the rapper post-release show him smoking, playing around with a pile of $100 bills, and also showing off his jewelry and brand name clothing.