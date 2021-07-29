H.E.R. Reggae Album: Everything You Need To Know

H.E.R. upcoming reggae album is perhaps one of the most highly anticipated project right now in the space, but how much do we know about it?

As the anticipation builds after H.E.R.’s announcement earlier this month that she will be dropping a reggae album, details still remain extremely limited. So far, there’ve only been guesses as to who will appear on the album, even though she did indicate that it “is gonna feature a lot of reggae artistes. It’s gonna be dope.”

H.E.R. made the remarks while being interviewed by the Jamaica Observer, while on the island, back in April when she was working on “We Going Crazy” with DJ Khaled for his 12th studio album Khaled Khaled. That track incidentally features a reggae-infused beat and has already amassed close to 6 million views on YouTube. A good indicator that well-produced reggae music from the 23-year-old star could dominate the charts.

Since she’s already admitted that her love of reggae was enhanced after her mega collab with Skip Marley called “Slow Down,” it’s probably safe to assume that he will feature on a track on the upcoming album.

In the same interview, the songstress said: “I felt like Slow Down was one song that made me even want to dive into reggae even deeper.”

Who will be featured on H.E.R. reggae album

H.E.R., whose real name, Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson, was also spotted with Shenseaa and Lila Ike. She shared pics of them meeting on separate occasions while she was in Jamaica, so they could probably be given features as well. She spent a significant amount of time in Jamaica over the past year or more recording and vacationing.

There have also been rumors that Buju Banton might be on the album, which is not a stretch considering the connection he has with DJ Khaled. We’ve already seen that she not only loves the genre but is good when it comes to delivering authentic reggae tracks as well. Even when the beats are just reggae-infused, she seems to find the right chords like back in 2020 when she dropped “Do to Me.” That track will soon reach three million views since its release.

Skip Marley may have helped cemented her love for reggae, but the rising star has always had a love for the genre as well as dancehall. When she officially revealed that she was dropping the album during an interview with Ebro Darden on Apple Music 1, she shared more about her love and appreciation for the music.

H.E.R. on her love for Caribbean and reggae music

“I realized how much I loved Caribbean music and I’ve always known that, but just really getting into it and celebrating that culture. I really wanted to like go all in, so I’m working on that right now. It’s been in the works for a while,” the singer said.

That love started when she was just a child, she further explained. A love that exploded when she moved to the melting pot of New York.

She added, “Honestly I love Caribbean music. I didn’t really have a full appreciation of it until I moved to New York, until I went to the East Coast, and I got into dancehall and I got into some of the more uptempo club records. I literally have been a huge fan of reggae since I was a young kid.”

In a previous interview, H.E.R. explained how music helped shape her worldview and influenced her throughout her life. The “As I am” singer, born in Vallejo, has also revealed that one of her favorite artists is Lauryn Hill, who also has the unique ability to flow between Hip-Hop, R&B, and reggae.

This album will come even as her latest offering, Back of My Mind, continues to do well on the charts. The album featured well-known artists like Chris Brown, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Baby, and Yung Bleu.

Even though she’s been keeping busy, she’s also announced the return of her Lights On Festival. The two-day event will feature Erykah Badu, Bryson Tiller, and Keyshia Cole and is already sold out.