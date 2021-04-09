Migos & H.E.R. Spotted With DJ Khaled In Jamaica Shooting Videos For ‘Khaled Khaled’ Album

DJ Khaled is cooking up something good with the Migos and H.E.R.

Whenever DJ Khaled gets artists together for a new project, the combination always results in a hit. Though he can sometimes find the least expected pairing, he makes it work effortlessly. The super successful producer has been island hopping for weeks while he spends time with his family and works on his new album Khaled Khaled. He has now touched down in one of his favorite spots – Jamaica – and he is with two of the biggest acts in the industry.

After seeing R&B singer H.E.R. and rap group Migos fly in to join the producer, fans are in a tizzy about the prospect of this collaboration. It is a known fact that when DJ Khaled flies to Jamaica to make a record, it’s a surefire banger.

In his typical Khaled fashion, the hitmaker shared several video clips on the beach in Jamaica with Migos and H.E.R. In the clip, Khaled warned paparazzi that photos of them would not come cheap. The group was hanging out on a property in a remote area where there was no one else around except a crew, and most likely a security team considering the millions in jewelry that the Migos were collectively sporting around their necks and hands.

As usual, DJ Khaled hinted at new songs with the artists in the short clips promoting the upcoming project. He also made sure to emphasize the suggestion that it was more than one track when he told the singer, “Vocals sound amazing. Vocals with a ‘s’.”

H.E.R. who has collaborated on a few records with Grammy-nominated artist Skip Marley in the past, looked right in her element as she strolled down the beach with Khaled with her legs adorned in white sand. This wouldn’t be her first visit to the island, but a trip with DJ Khaled is always grounds for the most memorable stay.

Migos, on the other hand, are enjoying their first visit to the destination known as the celebrity playground. Hopefully, they will have the opportunity to try a real Jamaican patty and coco bread fresh out the oven after getting a taste in Brooklyn back in 2019. DJ Khaled is a good host, so even if they miss out on that, his top-tier chef from Spanish Town – the country’s first capital – will certainly make sure the delectable cuisine leaves them wanting to migrate to the flavorful island.

Knowing that the album features new music from H.E.R., Migos just adds another level of anticipation for fans. Our imaginations are already teasing our ears with the soulful vocals and trap goodness that awaits us. Khaled Khaled is now 97.9% done, according to the producer who has been keeping his various Caribbean destinations under wraps until now. Since arriving in Jamaica this week, he has already linked up with his brother Buju Banton and reggae veteran Capleton was seen laying his vocals for the record. DJ Khaled promises a “very special” album, and while he says everything is “top secret,” we can already tell that he will make good on that promise.

Are you excited to finally hear Khaled Khaled in all its star-studded glory?