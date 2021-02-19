Shenseea And H.E.R. Hints They’re Working On New Music

H.E.R. and Shenseea apparently have new music coming and fans are elated.

Dancehall and R&B have presented in several mashups in the past, and the two genres have molded quite well together. Perhaps responsible for some of the biggest crossover hits, this particular fusion of musical styles has historically been very successful. In the latest R&B meets dancehall music exhibit, Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter H.E.R. is teaming up with dancehall sweetheart Shenseea for a collaboration that is guaranteed to be a hit.

The R&B crooner is known for doing vocal justice to the deep lyrics that she pens. Clearly taken with the music culture in Jamaica, H.E.R. has already collaborated with the likes of Grammy Award-nominated Jamaican singer Skip Marley. Their smash hit song “Slow Down” topped the Billboard Adult R&B Airplay chart and is nominated for a Grammy this year.

H.E.R. took to Instagram to share a photo of her and Shenseea on a couch in the studio. Both clad in joggers, tees, and kicks, the two artists posed with wide smiles and appeared to be getting on quite well. In the caption, H.E.R. wrote, “Blasiana x 2” alluding to her and Shenseea’s Asian and African descent. In the comments, Shenseea fueled the fire writing, “We’ll soon let them know what it’s gon’ be! In the mean time, we doing our thing,” she said.

Fans are, of course, thrilled to hear that the two are cooking up in the studio and can only imagine the banger that is afoot. Some are already projecting that they could very well be working on the biggest hit of Shenseea’s career or at least the first to land her on the coveted Billboard charts. “I already know this is gonna be a banger,” one fan assured. “YASSSSSSS the collaboration we didn’t know we needed but CANNOT WAIT TO HEAR!!!” another ecstatic fan wrote.

H.E.R. and Shenseea haven’t dropped a release date yet or even a hint as to what kind of track they could be working on but it already seems like a recipe for a hit. Are you excited to hear this collaboration?