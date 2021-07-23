Kanye West Fans Selling A Bag Of ‘Air From Donda Drop’ For $3K

An exuberant Kanye West fan is selling air from the rapper’s Donda album drop on Thursday night.

The fan is selling what looks like a large Ziploc bag labeled “AIR FROM DONDA DROP” held up with Kanye West in the extreme background of the Mercedez Benz stadium in Atlanta.

The amount of money the seller is seeking for the air is a whopping $3,333.33, which does not include the $4 shipping charge for the air.

Fans have been waiting patiently for the album to drop after Yeezy dropped a surprise collaboration featuring Jay-Z. However, in typical Kanye West style, fans have to wait as he teases the album release.

Kanye West, who is an inspiration to many as he moved from bankrupt rapper/ businessman to billionaire, is also a living legend that fans seem not to mind spending money over.

Fans have peeled out hundreds for the rapper’s designs which spans clothing of unique torn-up designs as well as his popular Adidas x Yeezy’s shoes.

History repeats itself. pic.twitter.com/LhDgrghSRo — Photos Of Kanye West (@PhotosOfKanye) July 23, 2021

Earlier in the year, a prototype of Kanye West’s Nike Air Yeezy 1 shoe that he wore at the 2008 Grammys was sold for $1.8 million.

The sneaker is apparently the most expensive public sale of a sneaker as it beats out Michael Jordan worn 1985 Air Jordan 1s worn by the basketball player.

That shoe sold for $560,000 in 2020.

The Yeezy prototype, however, is historic as it was the Air Yeezy 1 prototype that Kanye wore as a signal prior to his sneaker launch. Since then, the rapper has had his highs and lows in the business world, but like his idol Donald Trump, he has emerged as a dominant businessman with his brand stronger than ever.

Kanye’s Yeezys sneaker, and clothing ventures have performed so exceptionally that the businessman is now worth over a billion dollars. Earlier in 2021, Bloomberg estimated Kanye’s net worth to be between $3.2 billion and $4.7 billion. However, during his Donda listening event on Thursday night, Yeezy is heard rapping on one of the singles that he could give a dollar to everyone on earth! That’s seven billion-plus persons!

On the other hand, Kanye West is very protective of his brand and has sued many companies for having similar logos and products like his merchandise. However, maybe this fan is about gimmicks, and Donda air might be a joke after all.