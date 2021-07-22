The Throne Is Back: Jay-Z & Kanye West Reunited On “Donda” Album

Jay-Z and Kanye West reunited on Donda album.

After years of a subtle feud between the two rap titans, code name The Throne, Jay-Z and Kanye West are back together on the same song. Ye was in Atlanta on Thursday night playing his entire album for thousands of fans who bought tickets to see him live at the Mercedes-Benz stadium. While he came out two hours late, it was pretty evidence fans were pleased with what they heard.

Among the big surprises include a verse from Jay-Z, signaling that The Throne is back. This might be the clearest sign yet that we could get a Watch The Throne 2 in the near future.

Hov also took a dig at Kanye’s support for Trump in his verse. “Donda, I’m wit your baby when I touch back road,” Hov raps. “Told him stop all that red cap, we goin’ home / Cannot be with all of these sins casting stones / This might be the return of The Throne / Hova and Yeezy like Moses and Jesus.”

Jay-Z was a last-minute addition to the album, according to Young Guru, who tweeted that he completed his verse and sent it back at around 4 PM on Thursday. Lil Durk also used his verse to remind fans that Jay-Z and Kanye West are still brothers despite speculations that their relationship is nonexistent.

HOV did the verse today!!!! At 4pm — Young Guru (@Young_Guru) July 23, 2021

Jay z and Kanye .. this is fucking mad pic.twitter.com/r9dmCu0Mpu — kenzyd (@kenzy___d) July 23, 2021

Hov and Ye have not worked together since they both appeared on Drake’s single “Pop Style” back in 2016. After five years of not having a chance to hear them again on the same song, they both bury the hatchet and make it happen for the fans.

Jay-Z and Kanye West’s relationship became strained when the New York rapper and his wife Beyonce did not show up at Ye and Kim Kardashian’s wedding. Kanye has never been shy about his anger towards Jay for his no-show, and in 2016, in the middle of his Saint Pablo Tour, he had a meltdown on stage about it. He later canceled the tour and was admitted into a medical facility for mental treatment.

It now seems that two of the richest and most successful artists ever to grace hip hop have found a way to heal old wounds. In 2011 they dropped their critically acclaimed collaborative album, Watch The Throne, and now it seems we may get a Watch The Throne 2 in the near future.