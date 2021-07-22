Drake & Kanye West Quietly Squash Beef But Don’t Expect A Collab

Drake and Kanye West has reportedly squash their beef, but it’s unlikely we will get a collaboration or a musical rivalry from them this weekend.

Now that Kanye West has announced the release date for his latest project, Donda, some fans have begun to speculate that Drake may attempt to steal the spotlight by finally releasing his much-delayed album, Certified Lover Boy. The two superstar rappers have a complicated love/hate relationship that has spanned the course of their careers, and while it is difficult to determine how they feel about each other on any given day, many fans assumed there was still beef to be hashed out between Yeezy and Drizzy.

However, a source allegedly in the know has come forward to squash any rumors about a CLB drop intended to interrupt Kanye’s big day.

Although ‘Ye and Drake once supported each other’s careers in a very public way, drama eventually came between them following Kanye’s rants at The Saint Pablo Tour and Drake’s beef with Yeezy affiliate, Pusha T.

When Pusha revealed to the world that Drake was hiding a son, it was suggested that Kanye West provided Pusha T with the insider information for his searing diss track. Despite Drake confirming that he was not on good terms with ‘Ye in a 2019 interview, it seems the pair might have made peace sometime over the last year.

Rumors about the possible album drop conflict started when Netflix content executive Jasmyn Lawson sent out a tweet following the announcement of Kanye’s album release date, writing, “Drake should be petty and drop CLB on Friday”.

Apple Music host Low Key agreed with the suggestion, saying he would bet money that Drizzy was going to sabotage Kanye with CLB. However, according to former music journalist and manager Karen Civil, Drake has no reason to do Kanye any harm. Civil replied to the tweet, writing, “They friends now.. he not. Lol”.

Although we are unlikely to see these two projects going head to head this week, it is still unclear when we should expect CLB to finally drop.

Drake maintains that we will have the album by the end of summer, but we have been let down before.