Drake Announced “Certified Lover Boy” Has Been Delayed But Still Coming 2021

Drake’s new album Certified Lover Boy is not coming this month.

Drake fans have been eagerly awaiting his next body of work. They at least know that the name of the album is Certified Lover Boy and that it was supposed to be released this month, but now we know that’s not happening. Fans have continued to scour the internet, looking for any clues about what the album might sound like with very little success.

Drake has now released his first official statement on the project this year, and it is to announce a delay. While he didn’t give an official release date, he did say that it is coming in 2021. His statement comes a day after Charlie Puth sent the internet into a frenzy by suggesting that the album is coming this weekend. In a now-deleted tweet, Puth said, “Drakes dropping on the 21st.”

Drake put those speculations to bed when he wrote a message on his Instagram Story on Wednesday. “I was planning to release my album this month but between surgery and rehab, my energy has been dedicated to recovery,” he wrote. “I’m blessed to be back on my feet, feeling great and focused on the album, but CLB won’t be dropping in January.”

“I’m looking forward to sharing it with you all in 2021,” Drake added as he concluded his statement.

Most experts on the matter have opined that the album would be released in the last week of the month, including Drake’s producer Cardo. Drake continues his upward trajectory and recently scored another accolade when he became the first artist to ever hit 50 billion streams on Spotify. He’s also been seen within recent times, with Meek Mill and Lil Baby in the Bahamas reportedly filming something. The OVO boss has also been marketing the album in a big way. He even paid to have CLB hearts displayed across the CN Tower in his hometown of Toronto.

The last set of rumors about the album proved to be false. That came from Odell Beckham Jr., who said that the album would be released on January 1, 2020, during an interview: He said, “Lover Boy dropping 2021. Drizzy, I got you, man. Dropping January 1, 2021. When the ball drop, the album drop.”

Drake eventually dismissed the rumor after reaching out to DJ Akademiks, who in turn shared the news with fans by stating, “Drake reached out to me and confirmed that despite what Odell Beckham Jr said … January 1st, 2021 is not the release date of Certified Lover Boy. He’ll announce the correct date when the time comes.”

Drake also uploaded a photo to his Instagram story that shows him behind the mixing boards concentrating as if he’s putting down the final touches.