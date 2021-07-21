DaniLeigh Reveals She’s Having A Baby Girl, Shares Video From Her Shower

DaniLeigh has announced that her bun in the oven is a baby girl!

The very pregnant rapper took to Instagram to make the disclosure to her fans and followers with a photo of her rocking a pink pants suit with the jacket open to display her huge belly. The 26-year-old is in the middle of what looks like a beautiful flower field as she poses at various angles.

“It’s a……..[teary emoji] [pink hearts]” she wrote in the caption.

DaniLeigh revealed her pregnancy last Friday (July 16) with maternity photos of her standing near a waterfall in the Dominican Republic with only a white cloth covering her huge bump.

As you grow, so does my love, discipline, and focus,” she captioned the photos.

Her pregnancy had been rumored months before on social media and was even accidentally disclosed some hours before by a family member who posted a video of the rapper swimming at the beach in the background, exposing her pregnant belly.

This new baby girl will be DaniLeigh’s first child, and she is seemingly happy to be taking on the mother role. DaniLeigh has made no mention of who the father of her child is, but her last public relationship was with “Red Light Green Light” rapper Da Baby, who already fathers two children from previous relationships.

Dani announced the end of that relationship in February with a simple tweet, “Officially single.” Since then, there have been no public appearances with them, but speculations that their relationship was back on track started some weeks ago when fans linked her and DaBaby in the same bedroom, based on a similar bed frame that could be seen in the background of their respective social media posts.

In addition, the social media detectives were quick to notice that Dani’s first post of maternity photos announcing her pregnancy was ‘liked’ by DaBaby.

This is further confirmation for some users, who speculated that the two had rekindled their fire behind closed doors and that DaBaby is, in fact, the father of Dani’s child.

However, DaBaby, born Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, could not be seen in any of DaniLeigh’s maternity photo shoots, and he was not spotted in a video Dani posted dancing to “Baby Mama” on her Instagram page, which was taken at her baby shower.

Fans have also used this opportunity to call out the infamous baby daddy Nick Cannon, citing that if he was the father, he would have most definitely been present at the photoshoot.