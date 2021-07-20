Rvssian Rubbish Claims Shenseea ‘Sold He Soul’ Amid ‘Run Run’ Visual Criticism

Rvssian has clapped back at critics suggesting that Shenseea used demonic images and undertones in her new music video.

The release of Shenseea’s latest music video, “Run Run,” has received major props from her loyal Shenyengz. Sadly not everyone is a fan, especially of the alleged Satanic symbols some viewers claimed they saw in the video. This has led to criticism from those folks that the 24-year-old mother of 1 has offered her soul for money and fame.

Decorated producer and Shenseea‘s fellow signee at Interscope Records, Rvssian, has responded and is making light of the claims, as he draws on an old line used by his friend and collaborator Vybz Kartel during an interview on Winford Williams’ OnStage to lash out at critics suggesting that he sold his soul.

“They say people sell them soul. But how much do these type of things go far? and is it a store or what? Me confuse,” Rvssian tweeted.

Rvssian’s tweet is a direct jab at those who criticized Shenseea for allegedly incorporating demonic imageries such as black leather, snakes, as well as wearing a devil-themed face mask as she lowers a man into a fiery grave. Conspiracy theorists have linked these images to witchcraft and secret societies. Those not in favor of the video compared it to videos from other international stars such as Lil Nas X and Ariana Grande.

Rvssian’s comment has been making the rounds on social media. The veteran producer also tweeted out a screenshot of a statement he made questioning which is more righteous/holy while praising God for his many wins.

“I praise God and have given all my success and credit to him. He’s the first, but if you guys are so godly. No one can say I have ever disrespected the lord but didn’t the Bible say Matthew 7 – Do not judge.. do u know the rest ? but you guys are more holy than we are – look into ya self,” he penned.

The music video for “Run Run” has already secured over 2 million views and is currently holding the number 1 spot on Youtube’s local trending list.

