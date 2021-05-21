Skillibeng Responds To Critics With New Anthem “Guide Me”

Skillibeng appears to respond to his critics with a new single and an accompanied visual called, “Guide Me.”

Last week, the E-Syde leader came under heavy criticisms after revealing a collaboration with Nicki Minaj. Some fans thought that the collab was fake and used the opportunity to bash the dancehall star. The song was not fake and is included on Nicki’s new mixtape, Beam Me Up Scotty. Skillibeng ended up getting the last laugh and now it appears he is using his music to clap back.

Johnny Wonder and Adde Instrumentals, the two powerhouses behind Skillibeng’s “Crocodile Teeth,” are aiming to garner the same type of success with their latest Skillibeng collaboration titled “Guide Me.”

It seems the hitmaking duo is ensuring that they keep things as close to the original as possible, as that the now-infamous piano riff, which was a staple in the previous hit single, finds its way back into the psyche of Skillibeng’s fans through this release. The chord progression and rolling bassline also act as proof that ‘if it’s not broken, don’t fix it.”

Unlike “Crocodile Teeth,” this latest release is delivered with a Dameon Gayle-directed music video. The crew keeps it simple as Skillibeng is all alone on his treacherous journey through the deep wilderness. “Guide Me” is all about the deejay’s battle against his critics, fake friends, and any other negative energy that comes his way.

“Me alone pon the lonely road/ me alone can tell you wat the f*** me going through,” Skillibeng sings as he gazes into the camera. While there are a few props on set, the full-body mirror may be the most interesting of them all. The deejay expresses that he only puts his trust in the man in the mirror, and as such, he keeps his energy focused on making money.

The big collaborations have been flowing in abundance for the deejay. It was recently revealed that the deejay has more heat in the pipeline after it was announced that rapper Bobby Shmurda is also preparing a remix of “Crocodile Teeth.” Fans are also eyeing a Lil Baby remix of his 2021 hit “Coke,” after the Atlanta rapper shared an exert of the music video to his Instagram Story.