DJ khaled, H.E.R. & Migos Have Fun In Reggae Land In “We Going Crazy” Visual

DJ Khaled deserves all the flowers he’s getting for putting together these mega collaborations and promoting Jamaica on the global stage.

The super producer’s ability to bring across those super collabs no one knew they needed has been paying off over the past few days following the release of his 12th studio album Khaled Khaled. The Grammy Award-winning multi-platinum artist and producer is keeping the momentum going with the release of those much-anticipated visuals.

DJ Khaled‘s alleged obsession with pairing his songs with music videos was highlighted by Drake during their “Popstar” music video. This means there was no slouching when it came time to lay down the visuals for other tracks on the project.

The visuals for “We Going Crazy” featuring H.E.R and Migos dropped earlier today (May 6), and fans are loving every minute of it. Khaled revealed that the music video, which was directed by Joseph Kahn, took seven days to shoot. The video was filmed during Khaled and the team’s visit to Jamaica in early April. Notably, this is not the only video that was recorded in Jamaica. The visuals for DJ Khaled’s “Where You Come From” featuring Jamaican music veterans Buju Banton, Capleton, and Bounty Killer was also captured in Jamaica. That video was released on Saturday, May 1, and is still holding the number 2 spot on Youtube’s trending chart.

DJ Khaled’s dominance over this week’s charts is almost undeniable and fans are speculating that the new video will help with this.

The video includes scenes from a picturesque Jamaican beach, the famous Blue Hole attraction in Ocho Rios, as well as shots from a brilliantly decorated cave where they feast around a candlelit dinner.

Khaled also dropped the visuals for “Sorry Not Sorry,” featuring Nas, Jay-Z & James Fauntleroy (with harmonies from The Hive). He’s also promoting the other videos in the pipeline, including “Let It Go” featuring Justin Bieber and 21 Savage, among others.

DJ Khaled had previously revealed that he had filmed nine music videos thus far and is preparing to film five more, apparently not letting any of the collabs go to waste.

The album includes features from some of the biggest names, random but somehow cleverly chosen. These artists include Justin Timberlake, Post Malone, Meghan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, Da Baby, Lil Durk, Lil Wayne, Jeremih, Justin Bieber, 21 Savage, Drake, Cardi B, Rick Ross, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Big Sean, Puff Daddy, Bryson Tiller, Meek Mill, Roddy Rich, and as noted before, Jay-Z, James Fauntleroy, Buju Banton, Capleton, Bounty Killer, The Migos, and H.E.R.