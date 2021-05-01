DJ Khaled Link With Jamaican Legends In “Where You Come From” Visual – Bounty Killer, Buju Banton, Capleton

DJ Khaled managed to get four of the biggest legends in dancehall in one video fitting as an ode to Jamaican culture.

On the heels of the launch of his 12th studio album, DJ Khaled has dropped a new video for the single “Where You Come From.” The video for the song, which features a star-studded line-up of Reggae veterans, dropped on Saturday (May 1) on all major platforms. It has already started to do major numbers, racking up some 360,000 views on YouTube in just 5 hours.

The track features heavyweights Buju Banton, Capleton, Barrington Levy, and Bounty Killer. In a post on Twitter, DJ Khaled celebrated the artists coming together, stating, “WHERE YOU COME FROM VIDEO out now on @vevo !! Let’s be CLEAR! All these artists have NEVER collaborated on one record before. This is HISTORY. JAMAICA I LOVE YOU!”

The video showcases not just the best of Jamaica’s musical talent, but it also features some of the best visual views of Jamaica. The video opens with aerial views of lush green forestry and continues with breathtaking sights from all across the island. Capleton, in particular, stands out as he is dressed in his usual militant attire with strong Rastafarian flair. The video scenes pan between a grassy garden where the featured artists and several others are gathered and various spectacular views of the best scenic spots on the island.

Pristine sandy beaches, clear rivers, and a busy suburban street are just a few of the visuals of Jamaica showcased by Khaled. A fantastic spread of Jamaican food, along with street art and cameos from local people on the streets, add to the video’s appeal.

The “Where You Come From” video is the second to be released by Khaled from his album “Khaled Khaled.” On April 29, he dropped the video for “Sorry Not Sorry,” which features Nas, JayZ, and James Fauntleroy and Harmonies by The Hive. That video is currently number 1 on trending with more than 4.9 million views so far.

As of midday May 1, the album Khaled Khaled, which was released on April 30th, was number 1 in 41 countries on Apple Music. In addition to the Dancehall Heavyweights, Khaled’s 12th album also features stars such as Cardi B, Lil Wayne, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, and Post Malone.