DJ Khaled Reveals “Khaled Khaled” Album Release Date, Tracklist & Artwork

DJ Khaled has released the much-anticipated cover for his upcoming album Khaled Khaled.

The DJ and record producer shared a series of updates on the album, which he says will be ready for release on April 30th. The album cover shows DJ Khaled kneeling on a prayer mat as he faces his son, and his hands are clasped in prayer while his eyes remain closed.

Behind him, on each side, he is flanked by his two sons Asahd and Alaam. The album is Khaled’s 12th album and will be released on his label We The Best Music, Epic, and Roc Nation. He posted on Instagram that the album was 100% done, but it seems that being the perfectionist he is, he wants to push the album to an extra % for his fans.

“This my name. This is my legacy. This my COVER. Time to bring MORE LIGHT…I have ea gift for the world. I can’t wait to share it with you. Let’s talk tomorrow, are you available,” he asked.

“I couldn’t post any pictures of this gift I have for u I had to sign an NDA. One last thing, I know we said 100% but maybe we can get it to 101%. I’m going make one more call for last min magic!” he said.

While he has not officially released the official talent list for the album, a number of high-profile artists have been teased about having got their “vocals on.” Among them includes Meek Mill, who Khaled teased, “@meekmill vocal is in.” The list also includes Justin Timberlake, Justin Bieber, Drake, Roddy Ricch, Jeremih, Quavo, among others.