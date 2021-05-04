DJ Khaled Clip From Trip To Jamaica Turned Into A Meme Frenzy

DJ Khaled is getting the meme treatment thanks to this clip from his recent trip to Jamaica.

Whenever DJ Khaled touches down in Jamaica, we expect some legendary collaborations but this time we got more than just that. Add a new notch to his cap, as that combination has produced a variety of hilarious memes. You probably know the one we’re talking about too. It comes from the video of DJ Khaled having lunch in the middle of a river when he takes a sip from his wine glass and suddenly stands up with wide eyes. We’re not sure what the look was supposed to be, one of revelation or amazement maybe, but in true Khaled fashion, it has blown up.

The clip comes from his Khaled Khaled album teasers as he slowly revealed the list of big names he’d be working with. He shared the clip when he was very close to dropping his latest album, and it was absorbed and regurgitated by the meme community quickly.

Fans had some really funny takes on what he could have been thinking about, ranging from him forgetting that he did not cancel his free Amazon Prime trial in the middle of lunch to suddenly remembering you haven’t finished your chores or some other important task. The meme has now surpassed the popular “Another one” rendition.

Here is the original clip.

He’s used to going viral, so he shouldn’t be surprised that the meme has gone global. After all, the album is still on course to sell 100,000 copies and debut at #1 on the charts. The video has become so popular that it’s pulled in millions of views. Khaled is still riding off of the successful release of “Where You Come From,” which features some of Jamaica’s top dancehall acts.

“Just got off the phone with ISLANDS we looking BIG! #WHEREYOUCOMEFROM another dream come true!! from #KHALEDKHALED to the WORLD JAMAICA TO THE WORLD @bujubanton @capletonmusic @grunggaadzilla @barringtonlevy411,” he recently posted to his Instagram.