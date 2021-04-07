Safaree’s Wife Erica Mena Gets Spice To Perform Live For Him In Their Backyard

Erica Mena came up with a grand idea to entertain Safaree.

The Love and Hip Hop star manage to get fellow Love and Hip Hop Atlanta castmate, Spice, to perform for her husband, Safaree Samuels, who appears to be at home bored out his mind. Like most of us, the couple has been home most of the time throughout the pandemic over the past year. That may be a good and bad thing since they get to spend a lot of time with their baby girl, but it may also cause some problems in their marriage.

Last night, Safaree posted a clip on IG showcasing Spice and her Team of dancers performing live in his backyard by the pool with a giant image of him. The Jamaica-themed show had a huge Jamaican flag and Jamaican colors everywhere.

“It’s official I’m not leaving my house this summer My wife just surprised me and brought Jamaica to my backyard,” Safaree wrote. “I cannot believe I just walked in my yard and had @spiceofficial performing at my crib Yoooooo this was insaneee omg!!! Yooo thank you wooo much! WOWW I am speechless!!reggae Sumfest in my yard!!! The best part was the big picture of me in the back.”

Perhaps this is Erica Mena‘s way of making her man happy after their very public social media spat recently where all signs were pointing to a divorce in the making. All that aside, it’s great to see one of our favorite celebrity couples patching things up and living their best life. At least Erica didn’t have to pay Spice for traveling expenses since she now lives in Atlanta, a few minutes drive from Safaree and Erica’s new mansion in the A.

One glance at the comments, and you will quickly notice a comment from Chet Hanks, who wrote, “Bruh where tf was my invite.”

Yandy Smith, who is a longtime friend of Safaree, wrote, “It ain’t even ya birthday!!! See Happy Wife Happy Life!”