Saweetie Speak On Elevator Fight With Quavo, “We have both moved on”

Saweetie issued a statement on the viral video showing an elevator altercation she had with Quavo.

Quavo and Saweetie are again on the tip of the public’s tongues following a video showing an altercation between the now ex-couple in an elevator. LAPD detectives are also investigating the video citing that “both could be at fault.” According to Law enforcement sources, LAPD has seen the video and is asking to meet with both Saweetie and Quavo separately to discuss what happened before and after the elevator footage was captured. Both parties could face domestic abuse charges as a result of the incident.

The video, recorded sometime last year, shows Quavo and Saweetie struggling over an orange gaming case until the rapper dragged and thrown her against the wall where she collapsed on the floor. Saweetie remains on the floor for some time. The clip shows her struggling to pull herself up using handlebars. After a while, she succeeds and limps out of the elevator.

Today, Saweetie has since released a statement addressing the incident in a manner that many are deeming matured and classy.

“This unfortunate incident happened a year ago, while we have reconciled since then and moved past this particular disagreement, there were simply too many other hurdles to overcome in our relationship and we have both since moved on,” she explained.

Last month the entertainment industry said RIP to what was considered “raps most wholesome couple”. This came after fans realized that Saweetie had unfollowed Quavo, and later Quavo reciprocated the action.

Saweetie was the first to let the public know what was up when she tweeted, “I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women.”

To that, Quavo responded, “I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best.”

Fans were appalled at the cheating allegations, and words were thrown at both parties by family members who came out in full support. Now fans are hoping that the entire matter can be laid to rest with no more mention of the couple or their tumultuous relationship, which is now unfolding before our eyes.

“Peep how she isn’t dragging his name threw the mud,” one user noted while another added, “she clearly didn’t say nothin about it when it first happened, the internet just weird.”

Quavo has kept silent since the video hit the internet.