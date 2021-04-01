Quavo & Saweetie Elevator Altercation Under LAPD Investigation: Reports

Quavo and Saweetie are under police investigation following their elevator altercation.

It seems the long arm of the law is the latest one to weigh in on the fight between rappers Quavo and Saweetie. The couple who recently decided to call it quits has certainly been receiving a lot of media attention. Earlier this week, the former couple again made headlines when video footage of an altercation went viral on most social media networks.

By all indications, it was not only the fans who were sitting and watching as the drama unfolded. News has just surfaced that the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) also took a keen interest in the details from the video shown. Reports now indicate that law enforcement officials have opened an investigation into the incident between Quavo and Saweetie.

The viral video shows the then couple having a physical tussle over a video game console box. Sources revealed to TMZ that the police want to have a sit down with both parties to verify what exactly happened. The source also said that the incident could be treated as a case of domestic violence, with both parties being guilty.

The surveillance footage was released earlier this week; however, the incident is reported to have been from sometime last year before the breakup. The couple only recently called it quits after Saweetie accused Quavo of being unfaithful. In the video, both can be seen getting into a tussle, with Saweetie appearing to lunge at the rapper, in turn, grabs her by the arm and pulls her into the elevator. Saweetie fell on the elevator’s floor, and Quavo grabs their belongings and places them inside the elevator. He looks up and glances at the camera as Saweetie remains on the floor. When the elevator stops, she is seen struggling to get on her feet, and soon after, she limps out of the elevator, seemingly injured.

Once the LAPD goes through their initial investigations, they will turn it over to the City Attorneys to review, and at this point, there could possibly be charges. Saweetie and Quavo are yet to issue a statement on this latest incident.