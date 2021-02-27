“Memory” – Popcaan Goes Anime In New Anti-Fake Friend Anthem

Popcaan delivered an animated video for his new Dunwell-produced track titled “Memory.”

The track comes with a familiar theme fake people and how prevalent they are in today’s society. It’s a topic frequently addressed by Popcaan, who continuously shows that he is able to gel with just about everyone while keeping his authenticity. Poppy sings: “A carbon copy dem … dawg yuh nuh need glasses fi see seh dem don’t real. Dem a trial and crosses, mi see it seh dem don’t real.”

The deejay also provides some guidance on how to protect one’s self from fake individuals. Poppi is not afraid to take matters into his own hands to exact justice on any force that opposes him. “Cant depend pon di sup’ or the sarge’, big matic mi give to my dawgs … If dem ever make me feel like mi 3 points don’t safe, den mi guns dem closer,” Poppy sings.

Popcaan has been very busy in the studio this year and has already released tracks like “Relevant,” “Win,” and “Medal.” He also released a 4-track EP, “Gyalentines,” on Valentine’s Day. So far, the project has been well-received by dancehall fans as the Unruly Boss continues to master the art of making perfectly crafted female anthems.

While the pandemic has slowed down the entertainment industry, and most artists are dropping fewer new music, Popcaan still manages to release a consistent supply of new content for his growing fanbase. Perhaps he picked up some of Vybz Kartel and Drake’s work ethics after being mentored by both superstars.

You can check out some cool animation and hear just what Popcaan is serving up in “Memory” from the video below.