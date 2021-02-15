Popcaan Drops “Gyalentine’s” EP On Valentine’s Day – Listen It

Popcaan released a 4-track EP for Valentine’s Day.

Love is in the air and so are the seductive sounds of the Unruly boss. The dancehall star released his new EP Gyalentine’s on February 14 in honor of the title’s wordplay. The project is currently available on Apple Music and consists of four songs, all perfectly produced to attract the Unruly females.

The 12-minute record includes songs like “Feel Right,” “Good Only,” “Bruck It Off,” and “Wine All Day,” which are all new releases. Popcaan announced the new EP to his 2.4 million Instagram followers on Valentine’s day. “For Da Lady’s My Dainty Babes #Ghost Voice Link In my Bio,” he wrote alongside a photo of the erotic album cover and tracklist.

Gyalentine’s is an Unruly Entertainment production. It follows Popcaan’s debut EP Fixtape, which arrived in the summer of 2020. Fans are siked that the 876Gud decided to drop a project so early in the year especially having just released his freshman EP in August and dropping so many singles and music videos in between.

One fan took to the comments to say, “U jus a drop song suh, dem dead,” she wrote with a bawling emoji. Others are begging Popcaan to make his new EP available on Spotify. “Yyyyyyyyyy not SPOTIFY,” one fan commented teary-eyed. “Pleaseee put it on Spotify,” someone else implored in another top comment.

Though Popcaan was feeling the love yesterday and dropped off four brand new songs to commemorate that, the deejay spent his Valentine’s Sunday drinking and having a good time with friends. The OVO-signee shared a video to Instagram of him and his luxurious convoy going up to the island’s north coast for the soiree. “Cheers to the weekend,” Popcaan said in the video, raising his joint and wine cup.

Have you listened to Popcaan’s Gyalentine’s yet?