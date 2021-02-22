Azealia Banks Announces Engagement: “I’m A Jew Now”

Azealia Banks announces that she is engaged to her boo Ryder.

The controversial rapper broke the news on her Instagram on Monday, telling fans that she is one step closer to being officially off the market. “I said yes,” she wrote while showing off a ring on her finger. “[Ryder] and I are engaged.” The pair have been dating for a few years and are obviously in love with each other. Of course, some fans are a bit uncomfortable with Azealia Banks calling herself Jewish.

“I just got engaged kunts. I’m crying…. I’m Jewish now. MAZEL TOV BITCHES! WE IN HERE…. YERRRRRRR,” she added in the caption.

Azealia Banks has had a controversial career in hip hop marred by several questionable events over the years that called into question her mental health. Just last month, she made headlines for sharing a video on Instagram of herself cooking her dead cat. She was later evicted from her home after it was foreclosed on, forcing her to move to Miami. She purchased the California house in 2016 for a reported $850K but appeared to be unhappy with the purchase a short while later. She also had many runnings with her neighbors over the years and even alleged that one of her neighbors threatened her with a gun.

Banks also stirred controversies on social media by picking fights with other female rappers like Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion, and Doja Cat. Last month, she attacked both Megan and Doja Cat on Twitter, calling them fat. As if that wasn’t enough, she also moved to discredit Megan Thee Stallion’s story on being shot by Tory Lanez last year.

Now that she is engaged, her fans are hoping that this will help her to get back to making music. Of course, there is also the question of who is her fiancé, Ryder? Based on his Linkedin account, Ryder is currently Creative Director for OKFocus and is a conceptual artist/graphic artist by profession. He also previously worked with the likes of Kanye West. Ye tweeted out a DM conversation he had with Ryder in September 2018, during one of his Twitter meltdowns.

Congratulations to Azealia Banks and Ryder on their engagement.