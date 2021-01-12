Azealia Banks Cooks Dead Cat & Body-shame Doja Cat & Megan Thee Stallion In Bizarre IG Rant

Azealia Banks has gone off her rockets again as the singer surfaced on the internet, acting bizarre and verbally attacking and body-shaming Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion.

In a video shared on the internet, Azealia Banks fat-shames Doja Cat, who she calls fat, pre-diabetic, and disgusting. The artist seems to be in a dry spell in her career as her behaviors alienate those around her and block her potential in spite of being undeniably talented.

In the past, Banks made defamatory comments about Kanye West, Lana Del Rey, and others and has seemingly been blackballed in the entertainment industry. Despite launching her career 10 years ago, others entering the game much more recently are attracting more success than banks.

The rapper’s disturbing behavior began on Tuesday morning in which she filmed herself going into her yard, digging up her dead cat, and boiling the corpse before using the skull as a decoration, which caused many online to react with disgust.

Later she began to bully the newcomers Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion. In a video, she and a fan can be heard criticizing Doja Cat’s body as they watched the music video for ‘Juicy’. She said, “Doja you look fat and you look disgusting. No! This is disgusting. This is pre-diabetic, b**ch! Disgusting. This is terrible, Doja, you’re fat.”

She also started speaking about a conspiracy regarding China, or did she mean Chyna as in Blac Chyna as she is talking about light ski, wigs, and big fake butts all blended together to become the new American beauty standard?

Fans reacted to Azealia Banks’ bizarre behavior. One fan said “not Azealia banks fat shaming doja cat n IG….Azealia can stay bitter, while doja is making money and hits, she’s going to be a broke flop sacrificing chickens in her closet.”

Banks was dragged online after disclosing that she kept a brujeria closet- a closet for witchcraft activities in 2016. The rapper shared her cleaning routine as fans speculated that the disgusting condition of the closet was because Banks was sacrificing farm animals for her witchcraft activities.

She also waylaid into Megan Thee Stallion, whose career took off in 2020. Megan has also received tons of positive attention that has largely focused on Megan’s voluptuous body and sexy curves. In the video on her IG account, Banks says to Megan, “you look like a f—king fat girl, this that bs fantasy, no eww, mmmhm no. Oh no Meg you’re getting fat,” she says as she is boosted up in the background by her male friend. “No, no, Meg, eww OMG she said.

Many fans reacted as they asked Banks to take her “meds” or seek help. One fan said, “go to therapy.” The videos received more than 200k views and thousands of comments with fans telling her she was being a hater or needed help.