Vybz Kartel Taps His Sons To Takeover His Record Label & Build On His Legacy

Vybz Kartel put his confidence in his sons to protect and build on his legacy and so you will see them become the face of his label.

Vybz Kartel’s son Akheel Raheim Palmer, better known by the name Likkle Addi, joined host Winfred Williams for an Onstage interview where he discussed school, music, and business. The teenage dancehall star explained that he’s no longer attending Jamaica College but is currently in 4th form at an unnamed institution where he is looking to secure a passing grade in a trio of business subjects. His older brother Likkle Vybz is also pursuing courses in business, though his place of education has not been confirmed.

It’s no surprise that their studies are all a part of a strategic move that will see both boys taking the helm of the Adidjahiem Records label started by dad Vybz Kartel. The boys won’t assume control of the label until the next two years when Likkle Addi turns 18. He told Windord, “It’s only a matter of time before everything falls into place.”

Both Likke Addi and Likkle Vybz have been pursuing music from a very young age. In 2014 they released “Hero,” and “PG Love.” That was followed up with “Great Adventure” and their smash hit “Radio.” Over the last couple of years, the boys have landed collaborations with their father on albums such as To Tanesha and Of Dons & Divas were both released last year.

The duo also released their debut 10-track EP Skinny Jean in 2020 and has since followed up with features on this year’s project Dancehall Royalty. Both Likkle Addi and Vybz Kartel feature on the standout track “Popular”, which has already raked in over 800,000 views on Youtube since the release of the video a week ago.

The young deejay boasted about his pen-game, as he explains that he wrote his verse for the track. “Every song that you see me put out that’s me Likkle Addi,” he said while revealing that he writes every day.

On the matter of the daily operations of Adidjahiem Records, the “Dollar Sign” deejay said that his younger brother, World Boss Jr (Aiko Palmer), would handle production. He and his older brother will be spearheading the day-to-day activities of the label, including scouting and screening new talents, production, distribution, and marketing.

Addi is keen on taking both his personal career and the label to “universal” heights, with hopes of his music reaching dancehall fans worldwide.

The Adidjahiem Record Label had helped to mold the careers of members of the now-defunct Portmore Empire. Among the artists who were part of the group include Popcaan, Tommy Lee Sparta, Blak Ryno, Jah Vinci, Vanessa Bling, Sheba, Shawn Storm, Lisa Hyper, and Dosa Medicine.

One point Likkle Addi declined from speaking on was becoming a father at the age of 15.