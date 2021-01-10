NBA Youngboy And Yaya Mayweather Welcomes Their Baby Boy

NBA YoungBoy and Yaya Mayweather welcomed their baby boy.

The couple revealed news about the birth of their son on social media as the mother shared a cute snap of her son’s feet on her IG stories to the song ‘Mama’s Hand’ by Queen Naija. The couple has been dating over the past two years, with much drama surrounding their relationship.

Yaya Mayweather, who is Floyd Mayweather’s daughter, was accused of stabbing one of Youngboy’s other baby mother. The 20-year-old allegedly stabbed Lapattra Jacobs and was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon as the two reportedly fought over the rap star after Yaya saw Jacobs at Youngboy’s home. The couple is still together, it seems.

The news of the new baby also adds to a growing number of children the rapper seems to be sowing. NBA YoungBoy has six children, and the latest addition means he now has seven kids at a ripe age of 21 years old. He recently welcomed a baby girl with Drea Symone in November of 2020. This is Yaya Mayweather’s first child, making her famous father a grandfather for the first time.

Meanwhile, NBA YoungBoy is no longer on social media to share his reaction. However, it is speculated that his upcoming album Sincerely, Kentrell will speak to his fatherhood journey.

Meanwhile, the name of the baby has not been revealed as fans await the first look of the little man and hear his name.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Iyanna Mayweather have been dating on and off for two years now. The on-again-off-again couple have seen their fair share of drama on and off social media since their romance began in 2019.