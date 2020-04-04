Yaya Mayweather Stabbed Female Over NBA YoungBoy, Arrested and Charged: Reports

Floyd Mayweather’s daughter Yaya Mayweather alleged stabbed another female over NBA YoungBoy and now facing potentially serious legal troubles.

The on-again-off-again relationship between Yaya Mayweather and NBA YoungBoy is taking a turn for the worst according to some new developments. Early Saturday morning, Money Yaya allegedly got into a brutal fight with another female who was with YoungBoy Never Broke Again at a house in Texas. The female is rumored to be in critical condition in a local hospital, and Yaya was arrested. The rapper is reportedly cooperating with law enforcement officials.

Mayweather has since been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and her bond was set at $30,000. TMZ posted a video clip showing NBA YoungBoy and Yaya both in handcuffs. Sources are saying that the Baton Rouge rapper was at the house with the female, Lapattra Lashai Jacobs before Iyanna arrived and asked her to leave. She reportedly told Jacobs that she is NBA’s fiancee, but an argument developed, and things quickly escalated into a physical fight. Iyanna allegedly grabbed a knife in the kitchen, which was used to stabbed Jacobs.

Cops were called into the house, and Yaya Mayweather was arrested. The female victim told police officers that Iyanna stabbed her not once, but twice. EMT took her to the hospital, where her condition was listed as critical. The video clip below shows a bloody crime scene inside the house. NBA YoungBoy was not arrested or charged for a crime, but sources say he has been very cooperative with police officers.

Crime scene of Floyd Mayweather’s daughter Yaya who damn near killed a girl after stabbing her over #NBAYOUNGBOY . The girl who was stabbed is in critical condition right now. Yaya has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon . #floydmayweather #YayaMayweather #yaya pic.twitter.com/GgueMAYL39 — Gossipofthecity (@gossipoftheciti) April 4, 2020

Here is the video clip of EMT and cops outside the home. You can see NBA YoungBoy in the clip walking towards a squad car.