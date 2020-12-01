NBA YoungBoy Welcomes 6th Child While His 7th Is On The Way With Yaya Mayweather

NBA YoungBoy has welcomed his second daughter .

21-year-old rapper NBA YoungBoy has been fertilizing offsprings since his teenage years. The majority of his kids are really close in age, and apparently, a number of them celebrated their birth year in the novel 2020. It was rumored that two women delivered babies for the rapper this year already, but he clarified that it was only one at the time.

Another woman by the name of Drea Symone revealed the birth of a newborn daughter that is believed to be NBA YoungBoy’s sixth child. Taking to Instagram to make the announcement, Drea shared a photo of the baby girl’s tiny hand wrapped around her index finger.

“November 26th 2020, on Thanksgiving Day, I was given a 7.5lb reason to become more thankful,” Drea wrote in the caption. “I’ve been caught up cherishing the days after… it’s safe to say my heart is completely full!! Kodi Capri.” She then added the hashtag #KCG which matches YB’s initials as his legal name is Kentrell Gaulden.

Earlier this year, NBA YoungBoy said in a video that he had four sons and a daughter but added that he had “another daughter on the way though.” This latest delivery comes only a few months before the Baton Rouge rapper welcomes his first child with his rumored flame Yaya Mayweather. The boxing champ’s daughter recently disclosed that she and YB are expecting a son at her gender reveal party.

In a horrifying incident earlier this year, Yaya Mayweather stabbed another one of NBA YoungBoy’s baby mamas in the rapper’s home. She is currently facing up to 99 years in prison if she is convicted. Would you say YB has officially reached Future ranking now that Yaya will bring forth his seventh child?