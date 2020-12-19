Eminem Advice Drake About The Industry On “Music To Be Murdered By” Deluxe

Eminem is warning Drake about how wishy washy fans can be on his new album.

At the top of the year when Eminem released his album Music To Be Murdered By, fans simply could not get enough of what the Detroit rapper had to say. On Friday, Em delivered the sequel to the album titled Music To Be Murdered By – Side B on which he continued to address a number of other artists whether as a diss, a warning or in one instance, an apology.

On the track “Zeus” which features White Gold, Eminem warns Drake that fans will soon turn on him, speaking from his own personal experience. It’s no secret that Em has had his ups and downs in the industry and when it comes to the music he puts out, he is held to a high standard. There have been a few times when he thought he didn’t meet his fans expectations and he has often talked about avid support turning into vengeful bashing.

It’s also well documented that Eminem is a fan of Drake and respects the Toronto rapper’s unparalleled foothold in the hip-hop community. So it came off as more of a precautionary tale than negative criticism. “I’ve had a great view to see the game through / And, Drake, they’re gonna turn on you one day too,” Eminem raps. The lyrics further explain his point of view and use Chance The Rapper as an example of the fate Em prophesied.

“And the more you win, the sooner they do / They’ll be calling you a trash bin / Sayin’ that your new one isn’t better than your last and / Even if it is, once they start to turn their backs / They ain’t never comin’ back in / They did it to Chance,” he spits on the now-viral track.

Currently, Drake is gearing up to release his sixth studio album Certified Lover Boy which is due in January. Fans and critics alike expect the project to follow suit with the previous Platinum-selling components of the rapper’s discography and debut in the coveted No. 1 spot.

Do you agree with Eminem that fans will eventually claim Drake fell off?