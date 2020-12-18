Why Eminem Disses Snoop Dogg & Apologizes To Rihanna On New Song “Zeus” ?

Eminem is dissing Snoop Dogg while apologizing to Rihanna on the same song, “Zeus.”

Two veterans in the rap game may be looking to duke it out soon. If it’s one rapper who’s not afraid to express what he thinks, it’s Eminem. That just what the veteran rapper did with his latest track, “Music to Be Murdered By – Side B,” as he lashed out at another veteran Snoop Dogg for leaving him out of his top ten rappers list. He also used the track to apologize to Rihanna for not having her back when she was assaulted by Chris Brown.

Snoop Dogg Snubbed Eminem on Top Ten Rappers List

Yes that is one hundred percent correct. Snoop Dogg did not include Eminem on his top ten rappers list and that seemed to leave Em salty which is why he’s now firing back.

In the track, which is on the deluxe version of his album, he said, “Zeus.”Em raps … “And as far as squashin’ beef, I’m used to people knockin’ me. But, just not in my camp. I’m diplomatic, ’cause I’m tryna be. Last thing I need is Snoop doggin’ me. Man, dog, you was like a damn God to me. Man, not really. I had dog backwards.”

Earlier this year in July, Snoop called Eminem “the great white hope,” but that’s as far as he went in rating the rapper’s abilities. Both men are close with Dr. Dre, so any beef between them will be very interesting. Even though it’s not the worst of insults to come from Eminem and Snoop may choose to just brush it off.

Eminem disses Rihanna in a leaked song where he also praised Chris Brown.

In his verse apologizing to Rihanna, he talks about a song that he never put out but was leaked. “But, me, long as I re-promise to be honest, and wholeheartedly, apologies, Rihanna. For that song that leaked, I’m sorry, Ri. It wasn’t meant to cause you grief. Regardless, it was wrong of me.”

The album features some exciting appearances by rappers Dr. Dre, who is on “Guns Blazing,” Ty Dolla $ign, and a lot more. He’s closing out the year how he began, with an album. In January, he dropped Music To Be Murdered By, which also had features from some top rappers and artistes, including Joe Budden, Ed Sheeran, Young M.A., and Juice WRLD. “Murdered By” rose to No. 1 on several charts, including Billboard’s coveted 200. This album follows in the same vein and may also dominate the charts.

In this album, there are 16 additional tracks, including “Discombobulated,” which was co-produced by Dr. Dre.