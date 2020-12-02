Malik Beasley’s Wife Montana Yao Lawyers Up For Divorce, Another Woman Speak Amid Larsa Pippen Drama

Malik Beasley is heading for divorce as his wife, Montana Yao, hired an attorney.

NBA basketball player Malik Beasley of the Minnesota Timberwolves currently has front-row seats to the crashing and burning of his personal life following some pretty heavy cheating allegations. The 24-year-old was first caught lacking when he was photographed holding hands with the ex-wife of Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen. Larsa and Scottie Pippen called it quits a few years ago after accusations of cheating on her part, one being with rapper Future.

By the looks of it, Larsa Pippen does have a type but, she is not the only one in the market for tall, dark, and rich. It turns out that not only is Beasley married to Montana Yao, but he was also messing with another woman. Both women decided to put his business on blast after finding out he and Larsa Pippen spent the Thanksgiving holiday together.

According to an exclusive from TSR, the Point guard’s wife is not looking to work out their differences and has already retained some legal representation to file for divorce. The couple got married in March of this year. Sources close to Yao also said that she saw no signs of his cheating. She echoes similar sentiments on her Instagram a few hours after the sightings were made public.

“Wow…I don’t even know this man … this is wild y’all. I’m seeing it for the first time just like y’all,” she wrote.

It turns out the other-other woman, who goes by the name Jewel Santana, may know the player even better than his wife. TSR sources claim that Beasley and Santana were allegedly in a full-blown relationship that involved regular, intimate phone conversations; stays at his marital home; and even the sending of cash.

There are screenshots of their discussions and an image of the player’s bedroom as proof of the claims. Santana decided to spill the tea about the relationship after it was alleged that Beasley blew her off during Thanksgiving to be with Larsa in Miami.

It turns out that Malik Beasley made the first move on Larsa Pippen when he left a comment on one of her old pics. “I just want to take you on a date and treat you like a queen,” he wrote.