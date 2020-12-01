Larsa Pippen Dating Much Younger NBA Star Malik Beasley, Her Son Scotty Pippen Jr Reacts

Larsa Pippen is catching some heat for dating much younger NBA player Malik Beasley.

Basketball star Malik Beasley, 24, and Larsa Pippen, 46, are turning heads everywhere after it was finally discovered that the two may or may not be romantically involved. Beasley’s wife, model Montana Yao is not too pleased with it, and neither is Pippen’s son, Scotty Pippen Jr.

Rumors that Larsa had copped someone new to hang out with following her ousting from the Kardashian clan started to swirl after images of her, and the Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Malik Beasley walking hand in hand made their way online. Any denial of an outing would instantly backfire since social media detectives had already cross-referenced the meal they both shared on social media.

For the record, there has not been any confirmation or denial from either party on whether the outing was a date or just a friendly linkup. That did not stop Beasley’s wife and mother of his child from feeling “blindsided” by the news, which she found out via the media. According to TMZ sources, Yao “had expected Malik to be home in Minnesota for his 24th birthday on Nov. 26 … and she was disappointed when he didn’t make it back.”

Based on sources close to Yao, it seems Beasley’s outing with the lovely Pippen could cost him his marriage. The baller will at least have that $60 million contract with the Timberwolves to fall back on if that happens.

The messy arrangement between the young basketball player and the untamed Pippen has also affected the latter’s son, Scotty Pippen Jr. The 20-year-old currently plays for the Vanderbilt Commodores men’s basketball team. Following the revelation, he hopped onto Twitter to like a couple of tweets from fans checking on his well being, as well as taking jabs at his mom.

The youngster finished off his Twitter activity by reassuring fans that he’s doing fine. “Focused on myself and my goals. I’m not responsible for nobody’s actions. All good over here,” he wrote.

Before Larsa and her now ex-husband Scottie Peppin called it quits, it was rumored that she and rapper Future were romantically involved. She recently spoke about some intimate details about their relationship where she said that Future was always respectful and romantic.

