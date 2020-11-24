Unruly Deejay Quada To Facce Court For Murder & Arson on January 12

Dancehall artiste Quada will face the court on January 12 to answer charges of murder and arson after his case was rescheduled because a document in relation to his charge was still outstanding. He appeared in relation to the case yesterday, November 23 in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court in Half-Way-Tree yesterday.

His attorney-at-law Bianca Samuels spoke with The Jamaica Observer about the latest developments.

She said that the postponement came as a surprise because her team was previously told that everything was ready. Samuels added, “The matter is on the mention list for the document to be produced and disclosed to us.”

She also said that it has been a very difficult time for Quada because he is very anxious to prove his innocence. He also wants to have the matter proceed. “He is frustrated that the process is taking so long, especially when we were told the matter was making some headway today,” she continued.

Quada, whose real name is Shacquelle Clarke, was arrested and charged for murder and arson at the beginning of this year, January 15. His bail was set at JMD $500,000 on January 17. According to reports he is charged with the murder of 30-year-old Miguel Williams Sterling Castle Heights, St Andrew, on April 17, 2019.

Early information that came out of the matter indicated that an angry mob forced its way into Williams’s house and after beating him, placed tyres around his body before lighting his body on fire in his home. Reports further stated that he was burnt beyond recognition. The mob is believed to have been motivated after suspecting that Williams’ had something to do with the murder of eight-year-old Shantae Skyers.

Soon after he posted bail Quada released a track called “Pain.” In that song, he stated that he doesn’t want to go to jail because of the people around him who can’t seem to stop being violent and added: ““me nah wah go a jail, me nah wah take your life.”