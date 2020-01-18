Dancehall Artiste Quada Released On Bail, Drops New Song “Pain”

Dancehall artiste Quada has been released from jail.

A video circulating online shows the artiste greeting his supporters and kin outside the institution after he was released from police custody. The 23-year-old deejay turned himself in to the St. Andrew Police Station on Thursday, January 3, and was interrogated by police and subsequently arrested and charged in connection with murder and arson. His court appearance on Friday led to the judge agreeing to bail being set at $500,000 JM, and Quada was released thereafter.

The deejay was arrested and charged for his alleged involvement in a mob killing that took place in Sterling Castle Heights, St. Andrew, in 2019. According to reports, the victim Miguel Williams was beaten and set alight by a mob of angry residents who suspected that he was responsible for the rape and gruesome murder of an innocent 8-year-old girl.

Prior to his first court appearance at the St. Andrew Parish Court on Friday, Quada’s lawyer shared with the media that the deejay remained in good spirits even while detained and was still confident in his legal team and the system. Now that the deejay is free to walk the streets again, he probably has a newfound appreciation for his precious freedom, which is still at risk. Quada reportedly pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, but the deejay is not out of the woods yet as he is required to return to court for trial.

The deejay also released a new song last night following the great news. Quada has gained a lot of press from his legal woes. With artists and fans advocating from his fans from the very first day he went into custody, it’s no wonder he is also trending on YouTube with his latest release “Pain.”

Quada is scheduled to return to court on Monday, January 27.