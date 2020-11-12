Quando Rondo Show Canceled After Lil Durk Purchase All Tickets Over King Von’s Killing

Lil Durk is taking revenge for King Von’s killing by tormenting Quando Rondo.

Details are still emerging surrounding the shooting outside of an Atlanta nightclub that resulted in the death of rapper King Von, but rumor has it that the altercation occurred between Von’s crew and rival rapper Quando Rondo’s crew. Thanks to surveillance footage, Timothy Leeks, an affiliate of Quando, was caught on camera firing the fatal shot and has since been arrested and charged with murder. Now it seems that tension is continuing to mount between the two sides of this war, as Von’s friend and collaborator Lil Durk may have gone out of his way to get a Quando show canceled.

According to DJ Akademiks, Durk bought out all the tickets to Rondo’s upcoming show so that his team would be forced to cancel the event to avoid performing for empty chairs. The move may have been inspired by 50 Cent, who is one of the best in the game when it comes to making his rivals look bad, pulling the ticket-buying stunt on Ja Rule last year. Quando’s show, which was set for November 28th in Atlanta, has since been canceled.

However, there are many sources online suggesting that Durk isn’t responsible for the cancelation and that Rondo was actual forced to cancel his show due to pending legal trouble. While nothing has been confirmed, rumors have been flying, some suggesting that Rondo is being investigated in connection with Von’s shooting, and even some that suggest Durk has already ordered a hit out on Rondo.

Fans are claiming that Quando Rondo’s next show is canceled because Lil Durk bought all the tickets BUT it seems the show is actually canceled because of Quando’s legal issues pic.twitter.com/dkY1DOpF5M — adam22 (@adam22) November 10, 2020

Thirty-four-year-old Mark Blakley also lost his life in the shootout that claimed King Von, and many are calling for an end to the violence. Neither Quando Rondo nor Lil Durk have spoken out regarding any of the rumors about them since the shooting or the cancellation of Quando’s show.