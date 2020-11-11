Boosie Badazz Associate Rapper Mo3 Shot Dead On Dallas Freeway: Reports

Dallas rapper Mo3 was reportedly shot and killed while driving on a Freeway in his hometown.

Multiple sources confirmed with Urban Islandz on Wednesday that Mo3 was driving on a busy freeway when another car pulled up next to him and started spraying his vehicle with bullets. We’re told the shooting caused a melee on the highway with other motorists scrambling to get away from the scene. The local rapper’s car ultimately crashing into the concrete barrier before coming to a halt.

Several videos have since surfaced on social media, showing a man lying on his back in the middle of the road while another man performed CPR. Sources say that Mo3 has since died from his injuries.

This would be the second time in the past several months that Mo3 was targeted in a shooting. The 27-year-old rapper was shot in the head in December last year but survived that attack. He shared a video of himself with blood gushing from his head moments after that shooting.

Mo3 is a rising local Dallas rapper who has been long associated with Boosie Badazz’s Bad Azz Music label.

Just last week we lost another promising rapper, King Von, to gun violence. The Chicago rapper was shot and killed outside a club in Atlanta following an alleged altercation with Quando Rondo and his crew.

Story developing.