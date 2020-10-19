Kanye West Sent Nicki Minaj Some Cool Baby Yeezy Gears

Kanye West is helping to ensure that Nicki Minaj’s baby is stylish from an early age with some Yeezy gears.

Nicki Minaj’s baby boy — whose name we are still waiting to hear — is not even 3-weeks-old, but already has several pairs of Yeezy sneakers of his very own! We guess it does help when your mom is friends with the superstar rapper who created them, Kanye West. Ye has been pretty busy on social media and campaigning for his presidency, but he still took timeout to ensure Nicki and Kenneth Petty’s baby boy steps out stylish in the latest Yeezy kicks. Perhaps we can expect that “New Body” collaboration

Nicki Minaj posted a video to Instagram that showed off the coolest shoes that a baby born into hip-hop royalty could ever want. Kanye sent the new mom a variety of styles, including grey, one decorated with blue, yellow, and a bit of pink, the same pair in yellow and white, as well as a blue and black sneaker. “What a lucky little infant. Thank you Team Yeezy/Adidas,” she wrote in the caption. The “Barbie Tingz” rapper previously thanked Kanye and his wife, Kim Kardashian, in another IG post after the couple sent well-wishes on entering motherhood. “Thank you to Queen B, Kim & Ye, Riccardo Tisci, Winnie, Karol & everyone who sent well wishes during this time. It meant the world to me. I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love. My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world,” she wrote.

So far, the newborn’s wardrobe not only features Yeezy’s luxury footwear, but also onesies and T-shirts, courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana, while Riccardo Tisci of the iconic fashion house, Burberry, sent onesies, a blanket, and a teddy bear to the little one (all bearing the signature tartan pattern) while Nicki was still pregnant.