Nicki Minaj Announces She Has A Baby Boy, Thanks Beyonce, Kim Kardashian & Kanye West

Nicki Minaj is a proud mother of a baby boy.

Nicki Minaj’s motherly tree finally bore fruit on September 30, when she gave birth to a healthy little baby in a Los Angeles hospital to the joy of all her friends, family, and fans. The star has held the gender of the baby close to her heart for the last two weeks, however, she decided that today, Thursday, October 15, was the perfect day to fill her Barbz in.

The 37-year-old rapper took to Instagram to break the news about her bouncing baby boy while thanking some of her high profile friends for their kind words. “Thank you to Queen B, Kim & Ye, Riccardo Tisci, Winnie, Karol & everyone who sent well wishes during this time. It meant the world to me,” she wrote while revealing some of the handwritten cards that she and her husband, Kenneth Petty, received.

She continued, “I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love. My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world.”

Being a mom has long been a dream of Nicki’s, and as a source confirmed in July, “her dream is finally coming true! She feels so blessed to be pregnant and can’t wait to meet her mini-me.” The birth of her son, whose name has not yet been revealed, is even more paramount when one considers she had an abortion after getting pregnant in high school, a traumatic event that she has carried with her throughout her life. She opened up about the incident in 2014, stating that it “haunted [her] all [of her] life.”

“I wasn’t ready. I didn’t have anything to offer a child,” Nicki Minaj listed as her reason for her decision years ago. The rapper has since gone on to dominate the world of hip hop, scoring multiple hits and selling millions of records, ultimately ensuring her “liddo one” will have everything he desires. When announcing her pregnancy in July the rapper said, “Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude.”

As for balancing her time as a mom and as a rapper, the chart-topping artiste had the following to say back in 2014. “I always said, ‘When I have my baby, it’s going to be all about my baby. I don’t want the child feeling like they don’t have all of my attention, so I always said, ‘I’m going to take a little break.’ But we’ll see.”

Around this time last year, Nicki had announced her retirement from music in order to focus on her family. Thankfully, that did not come to fruition since the rapper went on to secure her first Billboard top singles this year. In what many Barbz would consider a double-treat, the rapper has also announced that she has new music being released tonight, which will be a remix of Sada Baby’s “Whole Lotta Choppas.”

Congrats to Nicki Minaj on your new baby boy and multitude of blessings!