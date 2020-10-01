Nicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty Welcomes First Child, Hip Hop Reacts

Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty welcomes their first child together.

The Trinidadian rapper is now a proud mom after giving birth to her first child earlier this week at a hospital in Los Angeles. For years, Nicki Minaj has boasted about her many sons in the rap game, but this week her life was changed forever as she welcomed her first true offspring to the world. The rapper gave birth to her baby on Wednesday morning (September 30) in a hospital in Los Angeles.

A source tells Urban Islandz that Nicki was experiencing some complications near the end of her term, but all is well in the end as her baby is finally here, and they are both reportedly healthy. TMZ reported that the rapper’s husband, Kenneth Petty, was front and center when his bundle of joy arrived as well.

Nicki made the official announcement that she and her husband were expecting their first child in July when she shared photos from her pregnancy photoshoot on Instagram. It was later rumored that the rapper was carrying a girl after someone claimed to have overheard Lil Wayne on a facetime call about it.

After years of pining, Nicki Minaj finally has the family she had dreamed about. When she tied the knot with husband Kenneth Petty in 2019, the Queen radio star began focusing on family planning. She even announced the month prior that she was resigning to start a family. Thankfully, that was a false alarm, and it seems Nicki is about to enjoy the best of both worlds.

Nabbing her first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 while pregnant, Nicki Minaj managed to juggle both family and music in the last year. Now that she has welcomed who fans believe is a baby girl, there is no doubt she can continue to balance life as a mom and as one of the ‘baddest’ rappers in the game.

Nicki Minaj and her husband will be celebrating their first anniversary this month (October) with a new addition to the family. She has been getting an outpouring of love from the hip hop community on social media since the news broke. Congrats to the happy couple!

