Nicki Minaj Blast Fake Twitter Page Setup For Her Son, “Not My Baby”

Nicki Minaj says a Twitter account posting images of a baby that is allegedly her son is fake.

Nicki Minaj is working overtime to defend and protect her ‘liddo’ one, less than 24 hours after revealing to the world that she gave birth to a baby boy. Aside from his gender and thanking other celebrities who reached out to congratulate her on her successful delivery, Nicki has not shared any additional information about the birth of her child.

Therefore it was quite strange when a now-deleted Twitter user decided to share an image of a baby boy swaddled in full blue attire, hinting that the little one was that of the new parents Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty. “Welcoming Jeremiah -Maraj Petty, you are a blessing to us, and we love you so much,” came the tweet from the deleted user.

The user subsequently called out by the Queen of the Barbz, as she set the record straight about the image. This was then followed by a firm directive to have the image removed. “116 Likes,” wrote Nicki, seemingly shocked a how many persons had already soaked up false information. “Not my baby. Not his name. Imagine doing this. Pls delete this person’s child from your page, ” wrote the rapper before dropping a heart emoji.

Nicki’s Barbz wasted no time in chastising the Twitter user, presumably leading to the deletion of the account. It’s still not clear if it was just an eager Barb who decided to jump the gun or a savage trolling looking to get a bit of recognition. However, it seems that Nicki’s fans are eager to catch even a glimpse, coo, or smell of the little one.

Nonetheless, Nicki Minaj is now back to promoting her newest release, a fiery bar on Sada Baby’s “Whole Lotta Choppas.” “Fave line on #WholeLottaChoppasRemix?” Asked Nicki of her Twitter fans.

If you haven’t check out the track as yet, now would be the perfect time to do so.